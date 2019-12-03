Amazon says Cyber Monday was its biggest shopping day ever

Amazon says that the top-selling categories worldwide for the timeframe include toys, home, fashion and health and personal care. In the US, the best selling items on Black Friday included Amazon's own Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Play-Doh Sweet Shoppe Cookie Creations, Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker and LEGO City Ambulance Helicopter Kit.

Amazon breaking its own records isn't a shocker -- something along these lines happens almost every Prime Day, Black Friday or Cyber Monday. But this volume of sales is what has kept the company on top for so many years.