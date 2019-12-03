Apple's first Music Awards will be headlined by Billie Eilish

Not long after Spotify announced its upcoming music awards show, Apple has done the same. The Apple Music Awards is a "celebration of the best and boldest musicians of 2019 and the enormous impact they have had on global culture this year." The event takes place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park this Wednesday December 4th, and will be live streamed at 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT.
Sponsored Links
The star of the show will be Billie Eilish, who'll be celebrating her Artist of the Year award with a special performance at the event. Other winners include Lizzo, as Breakthrough Artist of the Year, and Lil Nas X, who takes home the Song of the Year award for his earworm tune Old Town Road.
And, because it's Apple, the physical awards themselves are seriously extra with custom silicon wafer suspended between polished glass, an anodized aluminium body and patterns created by ultraviolet lithography -- no cheap plated participation trophies here. Watch the event live via iTunes.
Behold the Apple Music Award: Built from the same laser-cut silicon wafers that power Apple's microprocessors, it's a unique token of appreciation for the artists whose work upended convention and dominated the conversation all year. #AppleMusicAwards2019https://t.co/9OZK3rOkcS pic.twitter.com/qQ2bwq0r1z— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) December 3, 2019