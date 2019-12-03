Ford GoRide Health shifts to autonomy and shuts down in five cities

GoRide Health will no longer be available in Detroit or Toledo, Dayton, Cleveland and Cincinnati, Ohio. That will leave customers searching for new ways to get to appointments, which is not a great look for Ford.

The company has not revealed what its Miami-based program will look like, only that the pilot will research the role autonomous vehicles might play. "Our learnings from GoRide Health have led to a shift in strategy," Ford told TechCrunch in an email. "We are moving to test the potential for AV technology to help improve access to transportation for those with limited mobility."

Engadget has reached out to Ford for comment.