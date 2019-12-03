Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sony
save
Save
share

Sony brings AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to more high-end TVs

The update is available in the US, Canada and Latin America.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Sony

Earlier this year, Sony announced that some of its higher-end TVs would add support for Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit protocols. Now, Sony is bringing that support to more TVs.

According to MacRumors, the update is available on the 2018 A9F and Z9F models, as well as the 2019 A9G, Z9G, X950G and X850G TVs, in the US, Canada and Latin America.

AirPlay 2 will allow users to stream content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac, and with HomeKit support, users will be able to control their compatible TV using Siri or the Home app.

As we noted when AirPlay 2 and HomeKit landed on Sony's Z9G Series 8K LCDs, A9G Series OLEDs and X950G 4K LCD TVs, the update blends Apple's tech with the Android TV platform. There's no technical reason this can't happen, but it's still interesting to see.

Source: MacRumors
In this article: airplay 2, apple, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, homekit, smart tv, sony, streaming, thebuyersguide, tvs, update
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Amazon says Cyber Monday was its biggest shopping day ever

Amazon says Cyber Monday was its biggest shopping day ever

View
X-ray lasers can spot elusive electron motion

X-ray lasers can spot elusive electron motion

View
Fired Google employees will file federal labor charges against the company

Fired Google employees will file federal labor charges against the company

View
Ring gave police a detailed map of area doorbell installations

Ring gave police a detailed map of area doorbell installations

View
The Mercedes GLS is an exciting SUV (but you wouldn't know by looking at it)

The Mercedes GLS is an exciting SUV (but you wouldn't know by looking at it)

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr