Sony brings AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to more high-end TVs

According to MacRumors, the update is available on the 2018 A9F and Z9F models, as well as the 2019 A9G, Z9G, X950G and X850G TVs, in the US, Canada and Latin America.

AirPlay 2 will allow users to stream content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac, and with HomeKit support, users will be able to control their compatible TV using Siri or the Home app.

As we noted when AirPlay 2 and HomeKit landed on Sony's Z9G Series 8K LCDs, A9G Series OLEDs and X950G 4K LCD TVs, the update blends Apple's tech with the Android TV platform. There's no technical reason this can't happen, but it's still interesting to see.