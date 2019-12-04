Latest in Gear

Apple confirms shutdown issue with the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro

It issued a support document with troubleshooting tips.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
47m ago in Personal Computing
Apple's MacBook Pro issues are still ongoing, as it recently issued a support document confirming an unexpected shutdown problem on the entry-level 13-inch 2019 MacBook Pro. According to MacRumors' forum, the model can suddenly shut down when it hits about 25 to 50 percent of its battery life and you can only turn it on again by connecting the charger.

Apple has issued a support document describing how to handle the issue if it pops up. Once your ‌MacBook Pro‌ drops below a 90 percent charge, you should connect it to a charger, quit all applications and let it sleep and charge for eight hours, minimum. After that, update to the latest version of macOS. If it continues to shut down after that, you should contact Apple to get it serviced.

It could just be a batch of these models that have had the issue, but it's worrying in light of Apple's ongoing butterfly keyboard issues. With its latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has dumped that keyboard, but the litigation might still linger for a long while.

Via: MacRumors
Source: Apple Support
