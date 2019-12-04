Focus mode comes to Android to limit distracting apps

Focus mode was first announced at Google's developer conference in the summer as part of Android Q / 10. It is now out of beta, and Google says that the extended testing period has helped tweak the offering to make it more useful for busy folks. Such as being able to set a regular timer to block out apps when you're meant to be working, say, from 9am to 5pm, Monday through -- ooh, let's read Engadget -- Friday. If you have an Android 9 or 10 device with Digital Wellbeing tools, then you'll be able to access Focus mode from today. And if you don't, then there's always ActionDash.