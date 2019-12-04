Google's Live Captions come to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3A

Live Caption gives you a way to add captions to content like videos and podcasts, as well as audio messages -- it doesn't, however, work on audio and video calls -- without the need for WiFi or data. You can position the captions anywhere on screen and even expand the box if you don't mind it taking up more of your display. When the feature launched, Google said it was developed with help from members of the Deaf and hard of hearing communities, who served as testers before its release. It currently supports English, but Google plans to add support for more languages in the future.