Pandora makes its redesigned mobile app available to everyone

Pandora started rolling out its redesigned and more personalized mobile experience in October beginning with a select few, and it's now available for all the service's users across various tiers. The redesigned app, which came out shortly after a redesigned desktop application, has simpler navigation and features a "For You" section the shows a curated list of music and podcast recommendations. Meanwhile, the new Pandora Modes feature gives you a way to customize your listening experience, like using the "Crowd Faves" filter to hear songs liked by other listeners or the "Artist Only" filter to hear only songs from a particular artist.
Sponsored Links
The service also offers new content focused on discovery, such as custom playlists created by LeBron James and Odell Beckham Jr., a comprehensive year in review of your music and a playlist featuring the most thumbed up songs of the year. Finally, Pandora will host large-scale events across the US in the coming weeks, such as the unveiling of interactive street murals, as well as a livestreamed concert of Halsey at Times Square in New York.