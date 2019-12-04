Latest in Gear

Image credit: Peloton/Amazon
Peloton's Fire TV app guides you through living room workouts

It's mainly meant for beyond-the-bike exercise.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
39m ago in AV
Peloton/Amazon

Peloton isn't just adding an app for your wrist -- there's now one for your living room as well. The fitness firm is releasing a Fire TV app (the exclusive app for TVs, Amazon said) to guide you through live and on-demand fitness classes, particularly those beyond its signature bike and treadmill. While there are bike and treadmill workouts for those who'd rather use their own gear, the emphasis is on strength training, yoga and other more complementary exercises. You can hit the weights after you've built up your heart rate on the bike, or practice meditation to clear your head after work.

The app works with most recent Fire TV devices (early Fire TV and Fire TV Stick users need not apply). To no one's surprise, though, you'll need to pay for a $13 per month Peloton app membership if you intend to follow classes once the 30-day trial is over. This isn't your only option for living room fitness apps, and it's no option at all if you don't care for Amazon devices. Still, this could make a lot of sense if you're all-in on Peloton's ecosystem and don't care for the gym. And look at it this way: it's a much better TV experience than Peloton's cringe-inducing commercial.

Source: Amazon Fire TV (Medium)
Coverage: HuffPost
