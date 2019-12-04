Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ethan Miller via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Peloton's Apple Watch app will offer detailed metrics for indoor runs

It seems to be most useful for Peloton's treadmill, for now.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
47m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Ethan Miller via Getty Images

If you're a Peloton fan, you might be pleased to learn the company has released an Apple Watch app. Though you would have already been able to view exercise data via Watch's native workout tracker, the Watch app should offer more options and detailed metrics.

"Track your heart rate in all workouts and your pace and distance during indoor runs. These improved controls and metrics are easily accessible, so you'll never have to slow down during a workout," Peloton wrote in the App Store regarding the Watch app. So, the app seems to be most effective for workouts on Peloton's treadmill for now.

In May, Peloton added GPS tracking and outdoor metrics to the iPhone app, which also offers audio-guided runs backed by music. Having those features on the Apple Watch app would be useful for Peloton users who try to get in workouts outside, especially if they'd rather not carry their iPhone while pounding the pavement. Still, this is just a starting point for the Apple Watch app, and it'll probably offer more options down the line.

Via: 9to5 Mac
Source: App Store
In this article: app, apple watch, applewatch, fitness tracker, fitness tracking, fitnesstracker, gear, peloton, services, treadmill, workout
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Mozilla pulls four Firefox add-ons over excessive data collection

Mozilla pulls four Firefox add-ons over excessive data collection

View
AT&T's giant blimp will provide network coverage to first responders

AT&T's giant blimp will provide network coverage to first responders

View
Apple confirms shutdown issue with the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple confirms shutdown issue with the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro

View
Pandora makes its redesigned mobile app available to everyone

Pandora makes its redesigned mobile app available to everyone

View
Focus mode comes to Android to limit distracting apps

Focus mode comes to Android to limit distracting apps

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr