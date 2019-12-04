Hyperdub will release new music exclusively on a Sega Genesis cartridge

Analogue, which released its own take on the classic console earlier this year, teamed up with electronic music label Hyperdub for a fun project to mark the label's 15th anniversary. They're releasing a limited-edition Mega SG console that's bundled with a cartridge that features 11 exclusive tracks from Hyperdub artists. It also comes with an 8BitDo M30 2.4g controller and a Hyperdub keychain. Only 1,000 of the consoles will be available and you can pick one up for $250.