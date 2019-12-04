Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tesla Model X and Porsche Taycan score 5-star rating in EU safety test

Electric vehicles are fast becoming the safest on the road.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
56m ago in Transportation
ASSOCIATED PRESS

If safety ratings are a major criteria for you when it comes to choosing a car, your best bet is probably an EV. Tesla's Model X has just received a 5-star safety rating from the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), building on its existing credentials from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Porsche Taycan -- one of Tesla's biggest rival models -- also achieved a five-star rating.

Tesla has a long track record of acing safety tests, so its latest accolade is not a huge surprise. It scored 94 percent for safety assist -- the same as the Model 3 scored earlier this year. It also achieved an impressive 98 percent for adult occupation protection, making it a strong contender for 2019's Best in Class. We'll find out at the end of the year if Tesla has come out on top.

EV, gear, Model 3, Model X, NCAP, Porsche, safety, Taycan, Tesla, transportation
