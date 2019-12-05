Amazon and the NFL team up to create a 'Digital Athlete' simulation

The platform will combine Amazon's AI, machine learning and computer vision technologies with NFL's data sets, which include info on player position, play type, equipment used, playing surface, player injury info and more. In the near-term, they hope to better treat and rehabilitate injuries, but in the future, they'll use the Digital Athlete platform to predict and prevent injuries, too. They'll also work to better detect concussions and identify the forces that cause them.

"The NFL is committed to reimagining the future of football," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "When we apply next-generation technology to advance player health and safety, everyone wins -- from players to clubs to fans. The outcomes of our collaboration with AWS -- and what we will learn about the human body and how injuries happen -- could reach far beyond football.