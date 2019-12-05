Huawei sues the FCC over subsidy ban on its telecom equipment

Huawei's chief legal officer, Song Liuping, said at a press conference that FCC Chairman Ajit Pai hasn't provided any evidence that the company is a security threat. "This is a common trend in Washington these days," he said. "The FCC's order violates the Constitution, and we have no choice but to seek legal remedy."

The tech titan has filed a petition for review at the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, asking it to overturn the FCC ban and to declare it "unlawful." It argues that it wasn't given due process protections before the agency labeled it a security threat. Song added that carriers in rural America, such as in Montana, Kentucky and Wyoming, "choose to work with Huawei because they respect the quality and integrity of [its] equipment."

This is far from the first time Huawei legally defended itself. Earlier this year, it also sued the US government, accusing it of limiting its business, hacking its servers, stealing its emails and smearing the company without any evidence. And just last month, it sued French journalists and researchers who publicly said that the company is controlled by the Chinese government and is being used for espionage.