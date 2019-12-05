Save up to $200 on a Surface Pro 7 or Surface Laptop 3 at Amazon

Surface Pro 7

You can buy the base model Surface Pro 7 -- with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and an Intel Core i5 processor -- for $799 from Amazon, down from $899. A couple of third-party merchants are offering the base model for less. You can either take advantage of the lower price or go with Amazon for the extra peace of mind.

Amazon has also discounted the 256GB model. You can get this one with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM for $999 and $1,199 respectively. With the 8GB model, you can an extra $19 off if you go with the platinum color variant instead of the matte black one.

What stock Amazon has left of the more powerful Core i7 models is currently $200 off as well. Right now, the 16GB variant with 256GB of storage is $1,299, while the 512GB model is $1,699.

Note that you'll need to buy a Surface Type Cover separately (thankfully, Amazon has discounted a couple of those too). It's possible to use the Surface Pro 7 without a keyboard, but just keep in mind that it is a much better laptop than it is a tablet.

Overall, we liked the Surface Pro 7 when we reviewed it, awarding it an 82. Engadget reviews editor Cherlynn Low liked that Microsoft had finally added a USB-C port, but found that battery life on the Surface Pro 7 was worse than it had been on its predecessor, the Surface Pro 6.

Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on Amazon - $799 and up

Surface Laptop 3

If you all you want is a laptop as opposed to a 2-in-1, the 13-inch Surface Laptop is also on sale -- though stock is limited to the high-end Core i7 model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. However, Amazon has all four colors available -- matte black, platinum, cobalt blue and sandstone. This model is currently $1,799, down from $1,999.

We haven't had a chance to review the new 13-inch model yet, but we did love the Surface Laptop 2 back when we reviewed it in 2018. Our one major complaint with last year's model was that it didn't come with a USB-C port, which is something Microsoft fixed with the Surface Laptop 3.

Buy Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 on Amazon - $1,799