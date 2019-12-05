Latest in Gear

Image credit: Niantic
save
Save
share

Qualcomm teams up with 'Pokémon Go' developer to make AR glasses

They're working on a reference designed optimized for Qualcomm's XR2 platform.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Niantic

Qualcomm didn't only reveal its new and more powerful chip for extended reality headsets at the Snapdragon Tech Summit, it also announced its partnership with Niantic. The chipmaker and the Pokémon Go creator have teamed up to create reference hardware, software and cloud components for augmented reality glasses. It's a multi-year collaboration meant to accelerate the development of AR software and hardware, though it remains to be seen how long you'll have to wait to enjoy the results of their partnership.

Their reference hardware and software design will of course be optimized for Qualcomm's XR2 platform, which the company says is the first 5G-enabled extended reality system and the first one capable of 8K, 360-degree video playback. It will help Qualcomm figure out the standard features and specifications of a pair of XR2-powered glasses.

In addition, it will run Niantic's Real World Platform, the AR technology behind Pokémon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, allowing the developer to tweak it and make it more compatible with the XR2. Niantic CTO Phil Keslin said during the event that once the company's XR2-optimized platform is ready, it will be available to anyone in the Niantic Creator Program launching in 2020.

Source: Niantic
Coverage: TechCrunch
In this article: AR glasses, augmented reality, AugmentedReality, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, niantic, qualcomm
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Qualcomm pushes for cheaper Snapdragon PCs with its 7c and 8c chips

Qualcomm pushes for cheaper Snapdragon PCs with its 7c and 8c chips

View
Microsoft's redesigned Office mobile apps read text out loud

Microsoft's redesigned Office mobile apps read text out loud

View
'NHL 20' adds Snoop Dogg as a commentator and playable character

'NHL 20' adds Snoop Dogg as a commentator and playable character

View
Apple explains why the iPhone 11 is always checking your location

Apple explains why the iPhone 11 is always checking your location

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr