Spotify Wrapped showcases your top tracks of 2019 and the past decade

If you're a Spotify user, you can log into the Spotify Wrapped website or view the content through the Spotify app. It'll then show you infographics about what you were listening to throughout the four seasons of this year, who your most-listened artists were, which countries your favorite artists come from and information about your most-listened types of music.

Going further back, Wrapped also displays information about your listening habits throughout the past decade (i.e. between 2009 and 2019). You'll also find a link to a playlist for Your Top Songs 2019 where you can re-listen to old favorites.

As part of its end-of-year festivities, Spotify has also released information about all users' top artists and tracks. The most-streamed artists of 2019 were Post Malone, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, and the most-streamed podcast was The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal. When it comes to the entire decade, the most streamed artists were -- perhaps unsurprisingly -- Drake, Ed Sheeran and Post Malone. The most-streamed track of the decade was Shape of You by Ed Sheeran.