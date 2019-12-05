Wirecutter's best deals - Jabra Elite 85h Bluetooth headphones drop to $200

Street price: $300; deal price: $200

Back down to $200 in all colors, this rare deal matches the lowest price we've seen on the Jabra Elite 85h. Not only is this a noteworthy drop in price for this Bluetooth headphones pick, but seeing all available colors on sale is pretty uncommon. If you're interested in getting a pair for yourself (or as a gift), this deal is a great opportunity to do so.

In our guide to the best Bluetooth wireless headphones, the Jabra Elite 85h, with its great sound and design, is our top pick. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Lauren Dragan wrote, "There is an elegant simplicity to the design of the Jabra Elite 85h over-ear headphones, which may not sound like a big deal—unless you're familiar with the myriad small annoyances present in most of the competition. Whereas other Bluetooth headphones can have confusing and fiddly buttons that often cause you to trigger the wrong task, the Elite 85h has straightforward controls and a painless pairing process across all device platforms. This pair works with the Amazon, Apple, and Google digital assistants, too. The sound quality is great for both music and phone calls, the headphones fit comfortably, and the set features a 36-hour battery life. Plus, you get passable noise cancellation and a two-year warranty against rain damage. Overall, the Jabra Elite 85h headphones embody ease of use, and they're just plain enjoyable to pick up and wear. And their reasonable price means you won't be afraid to use them every day."

Street price: $80; deal price: $49

This is an excellent discount for this widely popular, electric pressure cooker pick. Easy to use and clean, our guide writers praise the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart for its winning combination of price and performance. This matches the lowest previous price we've seen—it has a firm $80 street price so this is a good deal. Previously only available for Target REDcard holders, this deal is now available for everyone via Walmart.

Versatile and time-saving, the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart is the top pick in our guide to the best electric pressure cooker. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Lesley Stockton wrote, "The Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart is our favorite electric pressure cooker because it offers the best combination of great performance, versatility, and price. Firing up the Duo is more intuitive than starting other cookers and it churns out delicious recipes like butter chicken, risotto, and brisket quickly. It's one of the easiest cookers to clean, too. The Duo's durable stainless steel pot will last longer than nonstick inserts, and replacement parts are readily available."

Street price: $120; deal price: $80

If you're in the market for a new wireless gaming headset, this is a great deal on a very lightweight and comfortable pair. Available for $80 from around $120, this is a new low on the HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset. Usually running for a lot more than our other picks, this deal brings this headset down to being one of the cheapest options in our guide.

The HyperX Cloud Flight is the wireless pick in our guide to the best gaming headsets. Wirecutter Editor Thorin Klosowski wrote, "If you prefer a wireless headset and don't mind paying about 50 percent more than wired options, buy the HyperX Cloud Flight. It's light, comfortable, sounds good, and has the best battery life of any wireless headset we tested as long as its LEDs are off."

Street price: $23; deal price: $18

If you're looking for a USB phone charger, this drop to $18 on our top pick is a good chance to pick up one that we recommend. Amidst all of the tech deals we've seen over Black Friday, this is a nice discount, though not the lowest price we've seen, for the Anker PowerPort PD 2 USB Phone Charger. We haven't noted any worthwhile drops on this pick in months, so now is a good time to pick one up.

The top pick in our guide to the best USB phone charger, the Anker PowerPort PD 2 is reliability in a small package. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "The Anker PowerPort PD 2 is the best charger for getting maximum charging speed on your phone no matter what cable you use. It provides both a 12-watt USB-A port and an 18-watt USB-C port, so you can charge your phone two to three times faster than with the charger that came in the box with your phone. And with two ports, the PowerPort PD 2 offers good charging speeds for two devices at the same time; most other models this small and inexpensive can't support fast charging from both ports at once. The power adapter is small and light, making it ideal for carrying in a bag. And it comes from Anker, a company with a history of top-performing chargers and an excellent

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.