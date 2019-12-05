YouTube Music can handle gapless playback on the web and Android

Gapless music playback, the hot old-is-new feature when Spotify and Google Play Music added it on some platforms in 2012, is finally widely available to YouTube Music subscribers. Listening to playlists or albums with nary a pause between tracks is currently possible for premium members using Android or the web, and will be available on iOS "soon." Some users had noticed the feature being switched on back in October, but now it should be available to everyone.

As we noted when YouTube Music launched last year, it arrived late to the party and very light on key features. There's still a long list of additions users are waiting for the service to work through, but hopefully this is just the first of many updates to expect as we head into a new year.