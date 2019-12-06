'Death Stranding' update will fix tiny, hard-to-read text

#DeathStranding update, coming in mid Dec. will include the following!

- Odradek will be visible when blocked by cargo

- able to dispose vehicles (except for the MULE vehicles)

- increasing text size on the UI

— Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) December 6, 2019

Once the latest patch drops, you can dispose of individual vehicles as well (but not MULE vehicles). In another quality-of-life change, you'll be able to see the Odradek terrain scanner through any cargo Sam's carrying on his back. It's a useful update, as the device signals the proximity and direction of the dangerous BT creatures, so being able to see it from more perspectives should help. It's not clear exactly when the update will rollout, but it'll be available in mid-December.