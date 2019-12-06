Upcoming 'GTA: Online' heist targets the Diamond Casino

You'll have to work with the Cheng family in the game to infiltrate the casino, breach its vault, grab its money and exact revenge on the Duggan family. The Chengs originally owned the casino until the Texan petrochemical family took over using hostile tactics. Rockstar says the event takes an all-new approach to the Heist architecture and is highly replayable, thanks to a bunch of new scenarios you can unfold. If your plan goes awry, for instance, you can shoot your way out and sacrifice your team's lives.

According to Polygon, you'll need four players for a complete heist crew, and you'll have access to a retro arcade business property to use as a facade for the operation. You'll be able to practice hacking keypads and cracking vault doors underneath the arcade, where you can also store equipment and getaway rides. Rockstar promises to reveal more details on December 12th.