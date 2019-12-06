Latest in Gear

    Image credit:
    save
    Save
    share

    Podcast: What Qualcomm's new chips tell us about next year's gadgets

    We dive into the Snapdragon 865 and the shape of things to come.
    Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
    11m ago in Gadgetry
    Comments
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save

    Sponsored Links

    Another year, another round of Snapdragon processors from Qualcomm. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the Snapdragon 865 and 765 to see what they tell us about next year's devices. They're faster than before, of course, but they'll also come with a slew of useful new features for smartphones, tablets and even laptops. Of course, they're also built with 5G support in mind -- though not in the way you'd expect.

    Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

    Subscribe!

    Links

    Credits
    Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
    Producer: Ben Ellman
    Music: Dale North & Terrence O'Brien

    In this article: 5G, Engadget Podcast, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, podcast, Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Snapdragon 765, Snapdragon 865
    All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
    Comment
    Comments
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save

    Popular on Engadget

    The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

    The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

    View
    Google Maps may soon highlight well-lit streets for walkers

    Google Maps may soon highlight well-lit streets for walkers

    View
    Samsung’s Galaxy S11 will reportedly feature a 108-megapixel camera

    Samsung’s Galaxy S11 will reportedly feature a 108-megapixel camera

    View
    Airbnb officially bans all 'open-invite' house parties

    Airbnb officially bans all 'open-invite' house parties

    View
    Upcoming 'GTA: Online' heist targets the Diamond Casino

    Upcoming 'GTA: Online' heist targets the Diamond Casino

    View

    From around the web

    Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr