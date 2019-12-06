‘Reno 911!’ is coming back as a Quibi exclusive

Series creators Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon and Kerri Kenney-Silver will return to star in and write the reboot -- we use the term write loosely here since most of the dialogue in Reno 911! was famously improvised. As for the rest of the cast, they'll be announced at a later date. It's hard to say how many of the show's original stars will return; several characters passed away when the taco stand went up in flames in season five. The original six seasons aired between 2003 and 2009, and spawned a movie in 2007.

Lennon said, "Quibi's short format seems custom made for our show." Most episodes on Quibi, whether they come from Reno 911! or another series, will be about 10 minutes long. Lennon is also working on another series for Quibi called Winos where he'll star as a Silicon Valley entrepreneur who moves to Napa Valley to try and turn around a struggling vineyard.

You'll be able to see if Quibi's experiment in short-form content works when the service launches on April 6th. A subscription will set you back either $5 or $8 per month depending on whether you go for the more expensive ad-free tier.