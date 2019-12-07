Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microids/Pendulo Studios/YS Interactive
save
Save
share

Noir detective game 'Blacksad' will be out for consoles on December 10th

It will be available for the PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
23m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Microids/Pendulo Studios/YS Interactive

Blacksad: Under the Skin has been available on Steam since mid-November, but don't worry about buying it if you'd rather play on a console -- you only have a few more days to wait. The noir detective game, based on a graphic novel series, will be out for the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on December 10th.

Blacksad is a universe populated by anthropomorphic animal characters set in the 1950s. The main character is John Blacksad, a hardboiled black cat detective who's dressed aptly for the part. As you'd expect, you'll have to look for clues, interview people and complete action sequences to solve crimes. One interesting aspect of the game is Blacksad's ability to use his sharp feline senses like vision, smell and hearing to analyze situations and uncover details that were previously unaccessible.

You can watch the game's trailer below, but make sure to read our first impressions of the game from Gamescom to know what you can expect.

In this article: blacksad, blacksad under the skin, gaming, internet, ps4, switch, xbox o
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google is ending support for the Explorer Edition of Glass

Google is ending support for the Explorer Edition of Glass

View
Despite the HQ2 debacle, Amazon will add office space in Manhattan

Despite the HQ2 debacle, Amazon will add office space in Manhattan

View
Apple plans software fix for 16-inch MacBook Pro 'speaker popping'

Apple plans software fix for 16-inch MacBook Pro 'speaker popping'

View
Elon Musk wins defamation trial over ‘pedo’ remarks

Elon Musk wins defamation trial over ‘pedo’ remarks

View
‘Reno 911!’ is coming back as a Quibi exclusive

‘Reno 911!’ is coming back as a Quibi exclusive

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr