'Fortnite' will premiere a 'Star Wars' scene with J.J. Abrams' help

Fortnite's tie-in with Star Wars is about to extend beyond a stormtrooper skin. Gamers have discovered that Disney is premiering a scene from The Rise of Skywalker at the game's Risky Reels drive-in theater on December 14th at 2PM Eastern, with 'doors' (such as they are) opening at 1:30PM Eastern. This isn't just playing a clip, either -- director J.J. Abrams will also be present in some capacity. If you don't mind spoiling some of the movie, it might be a good respite from the usual battle royale brawl.