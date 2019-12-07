Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Epic Games
'Fortnite' will premiere a 'Star Wars' scene with J.J. Abrams' help

You can check it out at an in-game theater on December 14th.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
Fortnite's tie-in with Star Wars is about to extend beyond a stormtrooper skin. Gamers have discovered that Disney is premiering a scene from The Rise of Skywalker at the game's Risky Reels drive-in theater on December 14th at 2PM Eastern, with 'doors' (such as they are) opening at 1:30PM Eastern. This isn't just playing a clip, either -- director J.J. Abrams will also be present in some capacity. If you don't mind spoiling some of the movie, it might be a good respite from the usual battle royale brawl.

This certainly isn't the first bid to use Fortnite as a vehicle for live promotional events. Marshmello played a virtual concert, for instance. Exclusive movie clips, however? Not so much. While it's too soon to say if in-game screenings will become a regular staple of Fortnite, it's hard to imagine some movie studios turning down the prospect when the game has such a large audience.

