The Morning After: One last update for Google Glass Explorer Edition

Google is rolling out one more update for the Explorer Edition of Glass before cutting off support for its old wearable (the Enterprise version for businesses will continue on). In a support page detailing the final update, Google says users will need to manually download, unzip and install the file. Doing so will allow them to pair Glass with their phone -- MyGlass will no longer work, but Bluetooth pairing will stay -- as well as take photos and videos, as usual. After February 25th, the update will be required just to use the device anymore.

The labels feature a built-in printed battery capable of at least 500 activations.These Coca-Cola bottles use OLEDs to light up Rey and Kylo Ren's lightsabers

Unfortunately, if you want to get your hands on these limited-edition bottles, you'll need to book a trip to Singapore.

Our long shopping list nightmare is finally over.Google Assistant can finally connect to Keep and other notes apps

An update has rolled out to Google Assistant and Google-powered smart displays that finally lets them access list and notes in apps that you already use, instead of relying on a weird different list that's not linked to anything else. Now it supports note apps including Google's own Keep, Any.do, AnyList, or Bring!.

Other tweaks you'll notice in Assistant are the ability to search for podcasts by topic, order food and drinks from Dunkin' Donuts, assign reminders to partners or roommate and look up/share photos using just your voice.

Musk also paid an investigator $50,000 to dig up dirt on Unsworth.Elon Musk wins defamation trial over 'pedo' remarks

A lawyer representing Vernon Unsworth called Elon Musk a "billionaire bully," and sought up to $190 million in damages but a jury decided in the CEO's favor anyway. They ruled that his 2018 tweets that referenced Unsworth as a "pedo guy" and promised a "signed dollar" if it was true were not defamatory.

The Google co-founders are taking another step back.Larry Page and Sergey Brin give Sundar Pichai control of Alphabet and Google

Alphabet has announced that Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down as the respective CEO and president of the company, with Google CEO Sundar Pichai taking the lead at both companies, effective immediately. Page and Brin will still be involved as co-founders, board members and shareholders.

The two outgoing execs explained this as a "natural time" to streamline management now that Alphabet is "well-established" and its various brands (including Google) are operating smoothly as independent companies. In a tweet, Pichai said, "We have a timeless mission, enduring values and a culture of collaboration & exploration."

