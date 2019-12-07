Porsche tests a four-motor powertrain for electric SUVs

The technology doesn't need additional sensors, and the software control can redistribute power "within milliseconds" instead of the relatively pokey limited-slip differential found in gas cars. Porsche said it has been testing the system over the course of two winters.

There's one, overriding question: which model gets a four-motor system first? Porsche has already confirmed that a Macan EV is in the works, but it's also a crossover aimed at the (relatively) entry level crowd. It wouldn't be surprising if the company instead focused on larger SUVs, whether it's an EV variant of the Cayenne or a completely new design. Whichever model gets first dibs, it might make a convincing case for electric SUVs by providing all-weather abilities that just aren't available for combustion-powered vehicles.