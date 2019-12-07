Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Recommended Reading: A year later, the CRISPR babies are still a mystery

The best long-form writing on technology and more on the web.
Billy Steele
20m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Why the paper on the CRISPR babies stayed secret for so long
Antonio Regalado,
MIT Technology Review

A year has passed since Chinese biophysicist He Jiankui presented work on editing the DNA of two girls while they were still embryos. Ethical issues with his actions abound, and even after all this time, there's still missing details on exactly what did/didn't happen. MIT Technology Review has several pieces on the story this week. Those include unpublished portions of the research manuscript and an explanation of why it hasn't been published by either of the two influential scientific journals He sent it to.

The Mueller Report Illustrated
The Washington Post

By now, you're likely tired of hearing the words "Mueller Report" -- and I don't blame you. The Washington Post transformed the findings, along with its own reporting and other Congressional testimony, into a six-part illustrated series that highlights events detailed in the report.

The 25 greatest Christmas albums of all time
Jon Dolan,
Rolling Stone

The inclusion of this list isn't an endorsement per se, but it's always fun to read rankings. Plus, you'll likely find some new holiday tunes you might not have listened to before.

How Ring went from 'Shark Tank' reject to America's scariest surveillance company
Jon Dolan,
Vice

No matter your stance on Ring's cooperation with local police departments, this profile from Vice is an interesting look at the company's history.
In this article: christmas, christmas music, crispr, crispr babies, dna, entertainment, gear, internet, mueller report, music, recommended reading, RecommendedReading, recreading, ring, science
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Hitting the Books: How police tech reinforces America's racial segregation

Hitting the Books: How police tech reinforces America's racial segregation

View
Blackmagic’s ATEM Mini brings broadcast quality to your YouTube and Twitch streams

Blackmagic’s ATEM Mini brings broadcast quality to your YouTube and Twitch streams

View
The Morning After: One last update for Google Glass Explorer Edition

The Morning After: One last update for Google Glass Explorer Edition

View
Noir detective game 'Blacksad' will be out for consoles on December 10th

Noir detective game 'Blacksad' will be out for consoles on December 10th

View
Google is ending support for the Explorer Edition of Glass

Google is ending support for the Explorer Edition of Glass

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr