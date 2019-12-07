Twitch streamer DrDisRespect is creating a TV show

The series will focus on "how the doctor became the doctor" and will explore the character's backstory. Skybound co-founder and CEO David Alpert said in a statement: "There are lots of incredibly talented streamers, but there's something special about what Guy has done in creating this character. We really believe there's a unique world around the doctor."

The project is still in its very early stages, however, so it doesn't have a network yet. Its format also remains up in the air, though Beahm told THR that there were "some early discussions around animation." He's also hoping that the project will "have an effect that reverberates and legitimizes the world of streaming."

Beahm is far from the only high-profile Twitch streamer who's recently taken on something new. Unlike ZeRo or Disguised Toast who both switched platforms for potentially lucrative deals, though, he's still staying with Twitch. He said the Amazon-owned website has been "extremely flexible" in providing the chances for him to work on the series.