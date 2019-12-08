Bethesda stops work on 'The Elder Scrolls: Legends'

As compensation, Bethesda is handing out a free Tamriel Collection card set to everyone who signs in. GAEA's Asia-oriented version of the game is still in development.

The company didn't say why it was halting work. Legends' development has, however, been more than a little problematic. Bethesda dropped the original development team at Dire Wolf Digital in favor of Sparkypants due to "untapped potential," and there have been reports of staff departures as well as complaints about buggy software. Legends struggled to compete with heavyweights like Hearthstone and Magic: The Gathering, and Bethesda might have felt that sustaining the game wasn't worth the effort.