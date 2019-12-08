Snapchat's Cameo test slips your face into GIFs

The company said it was testing the feature in some international markets, including France. It's not certain when Cameo will reach the masses, but Snap said to expect a worldwide release "soon."

This could help Snapchat in multiple ways. It's an alternative to Bitmoji for those who think avatars are too cutesy. It also gives Snapchat a way to stand out among social networks and messaging services at the same time, and might give it a source of revenue if it charges for third-party Cameo clips. At least, up until Facebook copies the feature.