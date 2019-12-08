Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jeff Higgins, Twitter
save
Save
share

Snapchat's Cameo test slips your face into GIFs

Think of it as a friendlier deepfake.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Jeff Higgins, Twitter

GIFs are great for conveying your reactions, but they're not usually very personal -- and recording yourself probably won't be that exciting. Snap might have found a way to bridge those two worlds. The company has confirmed to TechCrunch that it's testing a Cameo feature which inserts your face into a selection of (currently pre-made) GIFs. You just take a selfie, pick a generic body type and your face will animate as if it were you, including mouth movements. Think of it like a deepfake, but this time friendly instead of creepy.

The company said it was testing the feature in some international markets, including France. It's not certain when Cameo will reach the masses, but Snap said to expect a worldwide release "soon."

This could help Snapchat in multiple ways. It's an alternative to Bitmoji for those who think avatars are too cutesy. It also gives Snapchat a way to stand out among social networks and messaging services at the same time, and might give it a source of revenue if it charges for third-party Cameo clips. At least, up until Facebook copies the feature.

Source: TechCrunch, Jeff Higgins (Twitter), Mike (Twitter)
In this article: cameo, deepfake, gear, gif, internet, mobile, snap, snapchat, social media, social network, social networking, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Study says climate change is starving the oceans of oxygen

Study says climate change is starving the oceans of oxygen

View
Tesla's electric ATV should launch at the same time as the Cybertruck

Tesla's electric ATV should launch at the same time as the Cybertruck

View
Jeff Bezos: US is in 'big trouble' if Big Tech rejects military contracts

Jeff Bezos: US is in 'big trouble' if Big Tech rejects military contracts

View
The best USB phone charger

The best USB phone charger

View
Hackers targeted BMW, Hyundai in hunt for trade secrets

Hackers targeted BMW, Hyundai in hunt for trade secrets

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr