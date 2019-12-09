Amazon-owned Ring is preparing its first smart light bulb

Ring is branching out from its usual doorbells and security cameras to produce truly connected lighting, although it's probably not going to replace your corner table lamps any time soon. An FCC filing has revealed that the Amazon-owned firm is prepping a Bluetooth-capable light bulb. It appears to be a floodlight that would complement Ring's existing security systems, but it's still a significant step for a company whose dedicated lighting has so far been limited to self-contained systems rather than screw-in bulbs.
It's not clear when Ring's bulb might arrive. CES 2020 is around the corner in January, but there are no guarantees Ring and Amazon will launch then. Whenever it arrives, it'll be good news for those who want to catch would-be thieves and aren't put off by Ring's privacy issues.