‘Bayonetta’ & ‘Vanquish’ bundle comes to PS4 and Xbox One in February

Gamers who have already played these cult classics may want to give them another whirl in 4K, while those who haven't owe it to themselves to try them out. Bayonetta is arguably one of the best 3D action games around. It borrows from the Devil May Cry formula -- developer PlatinumGames is made up of several Capcom vets -- but is even more frenetic, stylish and ridiculous. Vanquish puts a Japanese twist on the western third-person over-the-shoulder action game with a tokusatsu-style power suit, loads of crazy weapons and an addicting power-slide mechanic.

A quick word of caution for PS4 gamers: The PS3 port of Bayonetta was outsourced to another developer and is riddled with issues; it's the one version of the game to avoid. It would be a bummer if the PS4 version of the bundle uses this same port. If that's the case, it might be a good idea to grab both the bundle and some other version of Bayonetta such as the Xbox 360, Steam or Switch release. That said, if Sega is going through the effort to upgrade the game to modern standards, it seems somewhat unlikely that it would use a version of the game known to be second-rate.

If you don't care about the SteelBook case, you may want to pre-order the digital version of the game to get a free console theme, at least for PS4 -- we haven't heard anything about pre-order bonuses for Xbox One owners yet. Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle will be out on PS4 and Xbox One on February 18 for $39.99. Bayonetta 3 was announced as a Nintendo Switch exclusive almost two years ago to the day. Since then, we've heard very little. But hopefully this bundle is an indication that PlatinumGames is still dedicated to the series.