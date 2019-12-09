Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones drop to $349 on Amazon

We felt Sony's WH-1000XM3 had better overall sound quality, but the 700 is still a superb pick between the strong noise cancellation, top-notch call quality, easy-to-use controls and comfortable design. And if it matters, the looks are more 2019 than 1999 like its ancestors. It's certainly a competitive offering at its $349 sale price.

Take heart if that still feels like overkill. Bose's earlier QuietComfort 35 II headphones are also on sale at Amazon for $279 instead of the usual $349. They won't have the slicker looks, touch controls and other perks of the 700, but the QC35 II has been a go-to choice for frequent fliers for a reason. You're still getting strong noise cancellation and pleasant sound quality. If those are all that you need, you might as well pocket the savings.

Buy Bose 700 on Amazon - $349

Buy Bose QuietComfort 35 II on Amazon - $279