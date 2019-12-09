Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele/Engadget
Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones drop to $349 on Amazon

That's a solid price for travel-friendly sound.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Comments
Billy Steele/Engadget

It's holiday travel time, and for many that means enduring the racket of an airliner to visit family. Mercifully, some of the best headphones for fighting that noise are now on sale. Bose's 700 noise-cancelling headphones are on sale at Amazon for $349, or $50 off the usual price -- not bad for audio gear that's mere months old. It might just hit the spot if you'd rather listen to a podcast than the outside world.

We felt Sony's WH-1000XM3 had better overall sound quality, but the 700 is still a superb pick between the strong noise cancellation, top-notch call quality, easy-to-use controls and comfortable design. And if it matters, the looks are more 2019 than 1999 like its ancestors. It's certainly a competitive offering at its $349 sale price.

Take heart if that still feels like overkill. Bose's earlier QuietComfort 35 II headphones are also on sale at Amazon for $279 instead of the usual $349. They won't have the slicker looks, touch controls and other perks of the 700, but the QC35 II has been a go-to choice for frequent fliers for a reason. You're still getting strong noise cancellation and pleasant sound quality. If those are all that you need, you might as well pocket the savings.

Buy Bose 700 on Amazon - $349

Buy Bose QuietComfort 35 II on Amazon - $279

Source: Amazon (Bose 700), (QC35 II)
