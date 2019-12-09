Elon Musk took Tesla's Cybertruck for a weekend drive around LA

So what is there to do after you win a defamation lawsuit? If you're Elon Musk, apparently ride down the 405 in an electric pickup truck. Many people spotted the Tesla Cybertruck riding around Los Angeles this weekend, while celeb-watching sites like TMZ got footage of the CEO at Nobu on Saturday night surrounded by people including the actor Edward Norton.
$TSLA pic.twitter.com/E9NrscR4J8— GuruLeaks (@Guruleaks1) December 8, 2019
The truck didn't seem to have anything about it that was more production-ready than when we saw it at the unveiling, although seeing it on the street gives a good sense of how large the Cybertruck really is. People spotted the truck stopped in traffic, and on the highway, although the most dramatic -- and slightly troubling -- aspect came as Musk zipped out of the parking lot and clipped a cone that might've been hard to see from its cabin.
Of course, if what you really wanted to see was a Cybertruck rampaging across the landscape taking out any vehicle in its path, then you'll have to settle for this simulation, courtesy of a modded version of GTA V.
Huge thanks to everyone who contributed ideas to Cybertruck. It's better because of you! ♥️♥️♥️— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2019
Cybertruck in the wild near LAX pic.twitter.com/E4FW4KCkgS— codysimms (@codysimms) December 8, 2019