Elon Musk took Tesla's Cybertruck for a weekend drive around LA

The truck didn't seem to have anything about it that was more production-ready than when we saw it at the unveiling, although seeing it on the street gives a good sense of how large the Cybertruck really is. People spotted the truck stopped in traffic, and on the highway, although the most dramatic -- and slightly troubling -- aspect came as Musk zipped out of the parking lot and clipped a cone that might've been hard to see from its cabin.

Of course, if what you really wanted to see was a Cybertruck rampaging across the landscape taking out any vehicle in its path, then you'll have to settle for this simulation, courtesy of a modded version of GTA V.