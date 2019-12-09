Domino's GPS-powered pizza tracking is available in many more places

If the Domino's Pizza you're ordering from supports GPS delivery tracking, you'll also be able to opt into text notifications. By doing so, you'll get messages when your pizza is two minutes away and when it has arrived at your door. Domino's will also send you an SMS when your food is on its way. In this way, you can track where your order is without constantly looking at the Domino's app.

The chain is no stranger to technology, especially when it comes to tech that has the potential to streamline deliveries. Earlier this year, the company said it would start testing autonomous delivery vehicles in Houston. However, it's a bit strange to see Domino's come so late to GPS. After all, unlike autonomous robots, GPS is a mature technology that has been around for a while.