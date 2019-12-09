Netflix dominates Golden Globes nominations while Apple lands its first

This is also a defining moment for Apple TV+, which is scoring its first Golden Globe nominations just weeks after its debut and mere hours after it got its first nomination for any award. The Morning Show received a best TV series drama nomination as well as two best TV actress nominations for its leads Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. While this won't give Netflix reason to panic, it's evident that Apple's big investments are paying off.

Amazon and Hulu also fared well with five TV network nominations apiece for titles like Fleabag, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Catch-22.

The flurry of nominations won't guarantee victory when the awards ceremony takes place on January 5th, 2020. It does suggest that streaming productions will take home at least some awards, though. And remember, the Golden Globes outcome is frequently considered a predictor for the Oscars. It's entirely possible that you'll see movies like Marriage Story and The Irishman receive more critical acclaim.