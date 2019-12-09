Google Maps for iOS gets Incognito Mode

You no longer need an Android phone if you want to keep your Google Maps activity (mostly) private. Google is rolling out Incognito Mode to iOS users as of today, giving you the same ability to search for and navigate to locations without leaving records behind on your account or Location History. Again, this won't affect Assistant queries or prevent outsiders from theoretically snooping on your Google Maps traffic -- this is mainly so that Google (and anyone with access to your phone) won't know what you've been looking for.