Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

US labor board will investigate Google's recent firings

NLRB is looking into claims that Google discouraged employees from union organizing.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has launched another investigation into Google. This time, the NLRB is investigating whether Google violated federal labor laws when it fired four employees late last month. The investigation will determine if Google discouraged employees from engaging in union activity, an NLRB spokesperson told CNBC.

The four employees claim they were fired for protected labor organizing. Last week, they filed unfair labor practice charges.

Google says it fired the four over repeat violations of its data security policies. In a statement provided to Engadget it said:

"We dismissed four individuals who were engaged in intentional and often repeated violations of our longstanding data security policies, including systematically accessing and disseminating other employees' materials and work. No one has been dismissed for raising concerns or debating the company's activities."

This isn't the NLRB's first Google investigation. A few months ago, as part of a settlement with the agency, Google agreed to remind employees they can freely discuss workplace issues and that they do not have to "avoid controversies that are disruptive to the workplace." In other instances, the NLRB has backed Google's decisions, like the one to fire the diversity memo writer James Damore.

The current investigation is expected to take about three months. Regardless of the outcome, this case is the latest in a string of accusations that Google has a retaliation culture.

Source: NBC News
In this article: business, employees, fired, firing, google, investigation, labor, labor laws, national labor relations board, NLRB, organizing, politics, retaliation, tomorrow, union
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Jaguar's I-Pace software update boosts the range by 12 miles

Jaguar's I-Pace software update boosts the range by 12 miles

View
Amazon claims Trump's 'personal vendetta' cost it $10 billion Pentagon contract

Amazon claims Trump's 'personal vendetta' cost it $10 billion Pentagon contract

View
Microsoft will shut down to-do app Wunderlist on May 6th

Microsoft will shut down to-do app Wunderlist on May 6th

View
Google Maps for iOS gets Incognito Mode

Google Maps for iOS gets Incognito Mode

View
Oculus Quest hand tracking is available as an experimental feature

Oculus Quest hand tracking is available as an experimental feature

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr