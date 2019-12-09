Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus review: Improved, but still pricey

On the outside, the MW07 Plus looks identical to the MW07. Even the case is still made of shiny stainless steel. There are some new options when it comes to the acetate shells, but the cosmetic changes are pretty minor. Master & Dynamic kept the optional silicone Fit Wings that help the earbuds stay in place, and the location of the on-board controls is consistent with that first model. There are two new mics, one on each earbud, along the top ridge. On the backside, the company added a third charging contact. Those are really the only noticeable exterior changes, and they're very subtle.

There's a volume rocker on the left earbud that also controls the noise cancellation mode. If you hold volume up, you can turn ambient sound on/off. Ditto for the volume down and ANC. The right earbud houses a single multi-function button what handles play/pause (single press), skipping tracks forwards (double press) and skipping tracks backwards (triple press). If you hold down this button, you can summon the voice assistant of your choice.

The MW07 vs. the MW07 Plus

On the charging case, those informative LED indicators from the MW07 are back as well. The three lights will give you a ballpark figure on battery level for the individual earbuds (outer lights) and the case (middle light). Green is high (70-100 percent), orange is medium (30-69 percent) and red is low (1-29 percent). When the center light flashes red, the case's battery has run out completely. Those indicators are pretty broad, but at least you have some idea where you stand when you tuck the earbuds into the case and close it.

The biggest changes for the MW07 Plus are upgrades you don't see. First, and most importantly, battery life is up to 10 hours on a charge. That's more than double the disappointing 3.5 hours from the MW07, and it's actually above average now compared to the competition. The case also packs more power than the previous model, offering three full charges in addition to what the earbuds themselves can hold. In total, you're looking at 40 hours of listening time (up from 14 hours). 10 hours is more than enough to get you through a full workday of continuous use. However, I'll bet that you're going to dock these in the case at some point, so battery won't ever be a concern. I'm on a week and a half of what I'd consider "regular" use -- 2 to 3 hours of music and podcasts a day with a few short calls in between -- and there's still juice left in the case to replenish the buds when I take a break.

Secondly, wireless range is also much better on the MW07 Plus. The company upgraded the Bluetooth from 4.2 to 5.0 on this new model. With the MW07, I could barely even make it out of the room before experiencing a studder or dropout. I'm now able to wander around my entire house, and I only have an issue when my device and I are at extreme opposite ends of the building. Basically, I can get up from my computer in my home office and make coffee in the kitchen or let my dog out and use the MW07 Plus without interruption. That wasn't the case with the MW07.