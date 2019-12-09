Michelle Obama headlines YouTube's new 'Creators for Change' series

On Monday, YouTube announced that it has partnered with the former first lady to produce a special episode called Creators for Change with Michelle Obama: Girls' Education. The episode, set to air next March on the company's Learning channel, will document a recent trip Obama took to Vietnam, and will showcase the work her Girls Opportunity Alliance program is doing there to promote the education of adolescent girls. In addition to Obama, the special will feature guest appearances from YouTuber Liza Koshy, Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager, and actors Julia Roberts, Ngô Thanh Vân and Lana Condor. Subsequent episodes of Creators for Change will highlight the organization's efforts in India and Namibia, with a different slate of YouTubers traveling to those countries.

Moving forward, you can expect Creators for Change to feature other "international luminaries" and YouTube creators. What will tie together the disparate episodes is a focus on issues that are important to their hosts.

Michelle Obama is no stranger to YouTube Originals. Earlier this year, she helped kick off the company's Booktube series, which sees YouTubers talking to famous authors like Obama, Malcolm Gladwell and Margaret Atwood about their books. That video alone has almost 1.6 million views, making it easy to see why YouTube decided to partner with Obama.