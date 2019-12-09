OnePlus adds Netflix to its TVs

The new remote will fix a few other issues. The original was remarkably similar to Apple's TV remote, but in an attempt to be sleek, OnePlus didn't include a mute button. Instead, users had to press both volume buttons at once. The new remote will be thicker, made of plastic (rather than metal), run on AAA batteries and include dedicated mute and Netflix buttons, says Android Police. In other words, OnePlus is no longer trying to imitate Apple's less-than-perfect remote design.

The TVs are still only available in India, but it's interesting to see how they're developing ahead of what we can only assume will be a wider release. Both the OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro are 55-inch 4K QLED panels with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. They started at INR 69,000 ($972) and INR 99,900 ($1407) respectively.