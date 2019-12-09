Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Amazon
What's on TV this week: 'The Expanse' season four

Also: 'Hustlers,' 'Watchmen' season finale and 'Marvel's Runaways.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
33m ago in AV
'The Expanse' Amazon

This week Netflix is taking its foot off on the gas with just one major release, a new comedy special from Michelle Wolf. Meanwhile, Amazon is firing off a new season of its big sci-fi acquisition, The Expanse, and Hulu is delivering the third and final season of Marvel's Runaways. There's also a special episode of The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime, while most cable and network TV shows wrap things up for a midseason break, and HBO closes out the first season of Watchmen.

On Blu-ray, there's Hustlers, the It sequel and a special release of Twin Peaks that includes some 4K content. Gamers can try out Blacksad: Under the Skin on consoles or Mechwarrior 5 on PC. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Hustlers (4K)
  • It: Chapter Two (4K)
  • Twin Peaks: From A to Z (Limited Edition - some episodes in 4K)
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (4K)
  • The Cotton Club Encore
  • Until the End of the World (Criterion)
  • Avicii Invector (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
  • Ashen (PS4, Switch)
  • eFootball PES 2020 Lite (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Blacksad: Under the Skin (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (PC)
  • Terminator: Resistance (PS4, Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • Michelle Wolf: Joke Show, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Edge of Science, YouTube, 3 AM
  • The Flash (fall finale), CW, 8 PM
  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
  • Bless This Mess, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Mixed-ish (fall finale), ABC, 9 PM
  • Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching, HBO, 9 PM
  • Moonshiners, Discovery, 9 PM
  • Crisis Aftermath II, CW, 9 PM
  • The Moodys (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
  • The Purge, USA, 9 PM
  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
  • The Voice, NBC, 9 PM
  • Black-ish (fall finale), ABC, 9:30 PM
  • Emergence (fall finale), ABC, 10 PM
  • 24/7: Kelly Slater, HBO, 10 PM
  • Treadstone, USA, 10 PM
  • Making It, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Castle Rock (season finale), Hulu, 3 AM
  • All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM
  • The Goldbergs (fall finale), ABC, 8 PM
  • Riverdale (fall finale), CW, 8 PM
  • Schooled (fall finale), ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Modern Finale (fall finale), ABC, 9 PM
  • Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements, HBO, 9 PM
  • NFL: The Grind, Epix, 9 PM
  • The Oval, BET, 9 PM
  • Seal Team (fall finale), CBS, 9 PM
  • Man vs. Bear, Discovery, 9 PM
  • Nancy Drew (fall finale), CW, 9 PM
  • Almost Family (fall finale), Fox, 9 PM
  • Single Parents (fall finale), ABC, 9:30 PM
  • Vikings, History, 10 PM
  • Stumptown (fall finale), ABC, 10 PM
  • S.W.A.T. (fall finale), CBS, 10 PM
  • Sistas, BET, 10 PM
  • South Park, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Making It (fall finale), NBC, 10 PM
  • Crank Yankers, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Tell Me A Story, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Cheat (season finale), Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • Especial de Natal Pora Dos Fundos, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Supernatura (fall finale), CW, 8 PM
  • Jets/Ravens, Fox, 8 PM
  • Young Sheldon (fall finale), CBS, 8 PM
  • The Unicorn (fall finale), CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Legacies (fall finale), CW, 9 PM
  • The American Game (season finale), ESPN, 9 PM
  • The Great American Baking Show (season premiere), ABC, 9 PM
  • Mom (fall finale), CBS, 9 PM
  • Stockholm, Starz, 9 PM
  • Superstore (fall finale), NBC, 9 PM
  • Perfect Harmony (fall finale), NBC, 9:30 PM
  • Carol's Second Act (fall finale), CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM
  • Evil (fall finale), CBS, 10 PM
  • The Greatest (season finale), ESPN, 10 PM
  • A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy, NBC, 10 PM

Friday

  • The Expanse (S4), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • The Grand Tour: Seamen, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Marvel's Runaways (S3 - series finale), Hulu, 3 AM
  • 6 Underground, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Mandalorian, Disney+, 3 AM
  • The Morning Show, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Hala, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Truth Be Told, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Into the Dark, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Servant, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • See, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Snoopy in Space, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Ghostwriter, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • For All Mankind, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Helpsters, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Marvel's Hero Project , Disney+, 3 AM
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Encore!, Disney+, 3 AM
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Forky Asks A Question, Disney+, 3 AM
  • The Imagineering Story (season finale), Disney+, 3 AM
  • Harley Quinn , DC Universe, 9 AM
  • American Housewife (fall finale), ABC, 8 PM
  • The Blacklist (fall finale), NBC, 8 PM
  • The 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, CW, 8 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0 (fall finale), CBS, 8 PM
  • NFL 100 All-Time Team, NFL Network, 8 PM
  • Fresh Off the Boat (fall finale), ABC, 8:30 PM
  • No Passport Required, PBS, 9 PM
  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
  • In the Long Run (season finale), Starz, 10 PM
  • Van Helsing, Syfy, 10 PM

Saturday

  • A Christmas Winter Son, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Holiday Date, Hallmark, 8 PM
  • The Shop, HBO, 10 PM
  • Saturday Night Live: Scarlett Johansson / Niall Horan, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Bills/Steelers, NBC, 8:15 PM
  • Dublin Murders, Starz, 8 PM
  • Ray Donovan, Showtime, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons (fall finale), Fox, 8 PM
  • The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Christmas Caroler Challenge (series premiere), CW, 8 PM
  • Rediscovering Christmas, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Bless the Harts (fall finale), Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Bob's Burgers (fall finale), Fox, 9 PM
  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Crisis Aftermath, CW, 9 PM
  • Watchmen (season finale), HBO, 9 PM
  • Family Guy, (fall finale) Fox, 9:30 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • The L Word: Generation Q, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Mr. Robot, USA, 10 PM
  • Work in Progress, Showtime, 11 PM
  • Rick & Morty (fall finale), Adult Swim, 11:30 PM

All times listed are ET.

In this article: av, entertainment, listings, MustSeeHdtv, The Expanse
