Image credit: Adobe
Adobe Lightroom's direct import feature comes to iPhone and iPad

Get to work faster.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Design
Adobe

iOS Lightroom users rejoice, the long-awaited direct import feature is finally available. As of today, you'll be able to import photos directly from an SD card or USB drive into Lightroom iOS and iPadOS, instead of using the previously time-consuming workaround of importing images to camera roll and then copying them over to Lightroom's library.

This means you can get to work on editing your images quicker without choking up your device's storage with multiples of each photo. This is just one of the new features Adobe has been working on recently. At Adobe MAX last month the company unveiled a whole bunch of other tools on the agenda, although no word yet on when they will land.

