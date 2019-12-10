Apple's redesigned Mac Pro is now available

Not surprisingly, upgrading the Mac Pro can get very expensive, very quickly. It'll cost an additional $7,000 to get that vaunted 28-core 2.5GHz Xeon, and a staggering $25,000 to equip your system with 1.5TB of RAM -- and did we mention that you'll need at least a 24-core processor (another $6,000) for that to be an option? The dual Radeon Pro Vega II Duo setup costs $10,800, the Afterburner video accelerator card is another $2,000, and outfitting a 4TB SSD costs $1,400 more. Even those wheels to roll the case around (which won't ship until 6-7 weeks from now) cost $400 for a set of four. All told, you're looking at close to $53,000 if you max out the system -- which we did here.

And of course, that's before you get to the screen. As promised, the Pro Display XDR is also available in either a $4,999 standard glass version or $5,999 for the version with nano-textured glass that fights reflections. That's before the infamous $999 stand or a $199 VESA mount adapter. The display is still a bargain in the pro world when reference monitors frequently costs tens of thousands of dollars, but it's undoubtedly meant for creatives who know exactly what they need and are willing to pay top dollar for it.