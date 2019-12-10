Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Apple's redesigned Mac Pro is now available

There's even a rackmount version coming.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Engadget

Sponsored Links

Right on cue, Apple has started taking orders for the redesigned Mac Pro and its optional Pro Display XDR. The workstation is available starting at $5,999 with an eight-core 3.5GHz Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, Radeon Pro 580X graphics and a 256GB solid-state drive. In a pleasant twist, there's also a rackmount version for servers and other non-desktop uses -- it's only listed as "coming soon," but it's poised to start at $6,499.

Not surprisingly, upgrading the Mac Pro can get very expensive, very quickly. It'll cost an additional $7,000 to get that vaunted 28-core 2.5GHz Xeon, and a staggering $25,000 to equip your system with 1.5TB of RAM -- and did we mention that you'll need at least a 24-core processor (another $6,000) for that to be an option? The dual Radeon Pro Vega II Duo setup costs $10,800, the Afterburner video accelerator card is another $2,000, and outfitting a 4TB SSD costs $1,400 more. Even those wheels to roll the case around (which won't ship until 6-7 weeks from now) cost $400 for a set of four. All told, you're looking at close to $53,000 if you max out the system -- which we did here.

And of course, that's before you get to the screen. As promised, the Pro Display XDR is also available in either a $4,999 standard glass version or $5,999 for the version with nano-textured glass that fights reflections. That's before the infamous $999 stand or a $199 VESA mount adapter. The display is still a bargain in the pro world when reference monitors frequently costs tens of thousands of dollars, but it's undoubtedly meant for creatives who know exactly what they need and are willing to pay top dollar for it.

Source: Apple
In this article: apple, computer, desktop, display, displays, gear, mac, mac pro, monitor, personal computing, personalcomputing, pro display xdr, workstation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The most expensive new Mac Pro configuration costs $52,599

The most expensive new Mac Pro configuration costs $52,599

View
Magic Leap shifts focus to business with an updated AR headset

Magic Leap shifts focus to business with an updated AR headset

View
Google Assistant can create alarms based on weather and time of day

Google Assistant can create alarms based on weather and time of day

View
Former Apple exec claims the company spied on his text messages

Former Apple exec claims the company spied on his text messages

View
Waze can warn you about unplowed roads during winter

Waze can warn you about unplowed roads during winter

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr