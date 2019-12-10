Bose made a 360-degree audio AR experience for the new 'Star Wars'

If you've got a pair of Headphones 700, QuietComfort 35 Headphones II or Bose Frames, you can unlock an immersive, 360-degree audio journey into the Star Wars universe. Explore classic scenes, such as Luke Skywalker's lightsabre training in 1977's A New Hope, or get among Rey and Kylo Ren's tense showdown in 2015's The Force Awakens. Bose's AR-enabled products detect the wearer's body orientation and movement, so it all sounds like you're right there among the action. You'll also be able to access special behind-the-scenes content through the app, too.

In honor of the new movie, Bose is also releasing a limited number of customized QuietComfort 35 Headphones II. Inspired by the colors and design of the dark side, one half of these headphones is dipped in black and emblazoned with a bright red Sith insignia. The other side -- red with black patterns and detail -- will be immediately recognizable by followers of the Empire and First Order. Get them for $400 from Bose.com.