Image credit: Google
Google's new Shopping portal will show you what everyone else wants to buy

It highlights trending products, based on people's Google Search activities.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
29m ago in Internet
Google

A new Google Shopping microsite just went online, and it could help make your last-minute gift shopping spree a bit less stressful. The tech giant says Google Shopping 100 will feature products that show a recent increase in searches in the US. In other words, it's meant to give you fresh gift ideas if you're not exactly familiar with somebody's hobbies, or just fresh ideas in general if you're totally out of them. Hey, it's not easy coming up with gifts for everyone year after year.

The portal divides trending products into eight categories: tech, kitchen gear, toys and games, accessories and apparel, gaming, sports and fitness, home goods, and personal care. Each category lists 10 or more items -- Death Stranding remains popular among gamers, while a bunch of high-tech vacuums populate the "home goods" section -- and clicking on one shows you its listings on various online stores. Prices are clearly displayed and even highlighted for each listing, so you can compare and find the best deal for that item. The microsite is now live and ready to serve -- good luck and godspeed to you, last-minute shoppers.

Source: Google, Google Shopping 100
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
