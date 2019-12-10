Latest in Gaming

Image credit: 10 Chambers Collective
save
Save
share

Co-operative horror shooter ‘GTFO’ hits Steam Early Access

Think: ‘Left 4 Dead’ meets ‘Aliens’.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

10 Chambers Collective

After it was first announced three years ago, co-operative horror shooter GTFO is now available through Steam Early Access. If you haven't heard of this one before, it attempts to scratch the same itch as titles like Left 4 Dead, pitting you and three friends against hordes of monsters inside of an oppressive and dark underground facility. 10 Chambers Collective, a studio that includes several designers who worked on the Payday series, developed GTFO.

Besides the tonal similarities to the Alien franchise (there's a firearm that includes a radar module, allowing you to spot enemies before they detect you), a key selling point of GTFO is a gameplay mechanic called the "Rundown." Essentially, each time you play the game, developer 10 Chambers claims the experience will be slightly different. That's because the studio plans to continually tweak the maps and objectives it puts you and your friends through. It also appears there will be some procedurally-generated elements to ensure no two play sessions are exactly the same.

You can currently buy GTFO on Steam for $31.49. Just note that the developer warns its game isn't for the faint of heart. "GTFO is seriously hard, you need dedication and teamwork to survive!" it says on the game's Steam page. "This is not a run and gun game, please watch a stream or a YouTube clip so you know what you are getting into."

Source: Steam
In this article: av, cooperative, early access, games, gaming, GTFO, left 4 dead, personal computing, personalcomputing, steam, steam early access, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Walmart will test driverless grocery deliveries in Houston

Walmart will test driverless grocery deliveries in Houston

View
Netflix says 26.4 million accounts watched ‘The Irishman’ in its first week

Netflix says 26.4 million accounts watched ‘The Irishman’ in its first week

View
'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' will be a PlayStation exclusive until 2021

'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' will be a PlayStation exclusive until 2021

View
Google Chrome will warn you if your logins have been stolen

Google Chrome will warn you if your logins have been stolen

View
iOS 13.3 arrives with improved parental controls

iOS 13.3 arrives with improved parental controls

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr