Google Assistant can create alarms based on weather and time of day

Machine learning tech from the Magenta project powers the feature, which is called Impromptu. Google gave an example of a somewhat upbeat tune you might hear if it's early in the morning and less than 50 degrees outside.

Other changes in the update include more control over how long an alarm lasts (now up to an hour), a music recommendation card for snappier access to your playlists and better handling of automatic brightness. The latest Lenovo Smart Clock update is rolling out worldwide today.