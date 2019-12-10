LG's 2020 Gram laptops add 10th-gen Ice Lake CPUs

The new laptops are powered by 10th Generation Intel Core processors with Iris Plus graphics and up to 24GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM. LG says they have double the graphics processing power of this year's models and could help ensure that games and resource-intensive apps like video editors will run smoothly.

The updated devices also support WiFi 6, the next-gen WiFi standard that promises faster speeds and better energy efficiency than its predecessors'. And to make sure the 17-inch and 15-inch Grams can support their upgraded components, LG fitted them with larger batteries -- 80Wh, as opposed to 72Wh like previous models had.

The 17-inch Gram has a Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array (WQXGA) IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, while the rest boast Full HD screens with the more common 16:9 aspect ratio. Meanwhile, the 2-in-1 model for 2020 comes with a Thunderbolt 3 connection its predecessor didn't have and can apparently keep running for over 20 hours. LG hasn't revealed a release date for the new lineup yet, but it will showcase the devices at CES 2020 from January 7th to 10th.