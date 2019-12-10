LG's 2020 Gram laptops add 10th-gen Ice Lake CPUs

LG has unveiled the 2020 versions of its Gram laptops, and the lineup for the year includes a flagship 17-inch model, a 14-inch and a 15-inch model, as well as a 2-in-1 convertible. Like the previous iterations, they were still made to be lightweight and portable with long battery life, though LG promises better performance and more efficiency by using newer components.
The new laptops are powered by 10th Generation Intel Core processors with Iris Plus graphics and up to 24GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM. LG says they have double the graphics processing power of this year's models and could help ensure that games and resource-intensive apps like video editors will run smoothly.
The updated devices also support WiFi 6, the next-gen WiFi standard that promises faster speeds and better energy efficiency than its predecessors'. And to make sure the 17-inch and 15-inch Grams can support their upgraded components, LG fitted them with larger batteries -- 80Wh, as opposed to 72Wh like previous models had.
The 17-inch Gram has a Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array (WQXGA) IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, while the rest boast Full HD screens with the more common 16:9 aspect ratio. Meanwhile, the 2-in-1 model for 2020 comes with a Thunderbolt 3 connection its predecessor didn't have and can apparently keep running for over 20 hours. LG hasn't revealed a release date for the new lineup yet, but it will showcase the devices at CES 2020 from January 7th to 10th.